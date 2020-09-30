Our community is what we make it. What we do and say, our integrity, compassion and acceptance of tradition and change interconnect and weave into this place we call home.
I've been pondering a statement that I heard which has unfolded several levels of my preconceived ideas.
“We all want the same things. When politics and bias are stripped away, when you look someone in the eye, we all want the same thing.”
My son-in-law, Jeremiah Jones, spoke this. He takes the time to talk with all kinds of people (he will talk to you too). Democrats, Republicans, Independents, when we come together on a human level, we are more the same than we are different. We want to raise our families in a healthy and safe environment that promotes personal growth and a sense of belonging. We want to prosper financially, but not at the expense of harming others. We want to both protect our wild lands and support farmers and ranchers, the historical backbones of the valley.
I'm writing this letter in support of Jeremiah’s vision and integrity. At the risk of sounding dramatic, I believe that Jeremiah Jones was born for the job of Sheriff of Teton County. The stepping stones of his life experience have led him to this moment. Our community will be the lucky recipient of his vast experience in protecting all citizens under his watch.
After 9/11, Jeremiah was among the first volunteers to join the Marines. After recuperating in a German hospital from combat wounds, he returned for additional tours to protect our nation. Jeremiah has the trifecta of essential law enforcement/peacekeeping experience. He is a veteran. He served as a deputy sheriff and a city police officer. He has worked in private security. Each arm of law enforcement provides a deepened understanding of the complex problems and vulnerability of people in need of assistance.
Jeremiah has learned from being on the outside of law enforcement. We gain perspective when we step away from something, see more clearly, have more compassion, draw better lines that help uphold the rights of every deserving citizen.
Let's shift away from divisive thinking and action and stop dropping virtual, distant, social media bombs that assassinate our community’s character. Let’s look each other in the eye, be real, return to the sense of decency our elders have demonstrated and flourish as individuals and a community.
Julie Morley
Tetonia