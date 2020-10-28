If you are reading this, it is likely you recently viewed a video displaying misconduct by our local Sheriff’s Office. I have been asked why I released the footage of the incident during the election season. The answer: because the families involved asked me to. It is a condensed version of what they have experienced for years. After trying diligently to make changes within the system, the families saw the opportunity to bring this to the voters during a time they might be heard.
I have always been vocal about my recovery. For this reason, parents of local teenagers asked for my assistance with a conflict between their children and the Sheriff’s Office. At first, I was hesitant. I wondered if the treatment the kids were receiving was truly unfair. It didn’t take long for me to see they were telling the truth.
As I worked with the kids, more and more stories surfaced. Parents called in tears. Kids called me while they were getting pulled over and asked me to stay on the phone while they were being searched. They were trying hard to do the right thing, but they were exasperated with the system's demands. Single parents were sinking financially without receiving real resources or lasting solutions.
While these issues have been prevalent for years, the instance in the video occurred about a year and a half ago. In the early morning, several Sheriff’s Deputies became aware of a teenage party that happened the night before. Without a warrant, the deputies entered the home and began waking, harassing, interrogating, and breathalyzing the kids who stayed the night. The abuse continued the following day as they searched through social media to track down kids they suspected had attended and pulled them over for minor traffic stops. They then questioned them and charged them with frequenting even though some of them had been home in bed by 11.
When I viewed the footage I was shocked. It did not match what was on the report. Yes, the released footage is condensed, but as the video continues, it only becomes worse. Upon its release, all charges against the kids I knew were dropped. Still, the deputies and prosecuting attorney stood by the treatment, claiming none of this would have happened if the teens hadn’t gone to the party.
Today, the footage has been viewed over 8,000 times. The comments show an overwhelming desire for change. One of the victims even came forward, saying the effects of this incident are still with him. For anyone questioning the severity of what you saw, I hope you understand what was filmed is just the tip of the iceberg. Victims of this Sheriff’s Office have been intimidated, silenced, and deal with the lasting effects of abuse of power to this day.
Perhaps most disturbing is the Sheriff’s Office has yet to respond. Their message is heard, they do not care. Regardless of who wins this election, I hope you will join me in demanding change and accountability from our local law enforcement.
Darcy Lagana
Tetonia