I'd like to encourage all Idahoans to be sure to sign the Invest in Idaho Ballot Initiative. This initiative would put to the voters the question of whether to increase Idaho's education funding by increasing teachers' wages, decreasing class sizes, and purchasing classroom materials, by about $600 per student annually.
Sadly, Idaho currently ranks second-to-last in state public education funding. Because of this, Idaho has a much higher rate of teacher turnover, with teachers often leaving to teach in neighboring states (like Wyoming) that value education with better funding.
And if you're the sort of person that says, "Well, it was good enough in my day!", keep in mind that the share of Idaho personal income dedicated to education is only 75% of what it was in 1980.
Do you believe in increasing Idaho's education funding? In order to get this on the ballot in the fall, we need as many signatures as possible here in Teton County. But we also need more volunteers to collect signatures around the county.
If you would like to sign, look for us at the Winter Farmer's Market in Driggs, and if you would like to volunteer, please email me at chrisvaliante@hotmail.com, or visit reclaimidaho.org.
Chris Valiante
Driggs
