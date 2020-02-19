I am grateful to Jeannette Boner for her coverage last week of the Reclaim Idaho statewide grassroots effort to put a new K-12 public education funding initiative on the ballot in November (“Reclaim Idaho looks to invest for ballot repeat,” Feb. 12, 2020, Teton Valley News). The failure of Idaho legislators to adequately fund public education over decades to even keep up with inflation, let alone rising needs across the state, is despicable.
The article mentioned that Gov. Brad Little (more recently, Superintendent Ybarra) has proposed $2 billion for k-12 education in Idaho, but without context so a reader might conclude that there is no need for the citizen ballot initiative. This is not the case. This figure is in fact the total budget for education in the state and could be an incremental increase over the prior year if it makes it through the budget process.
However, first of all the per-student spending in Idaho is so entirely out of scale to community needs and relative to the rest of the country (we are dead last among all states) that the combination of the ballot initiative and the governor’s latest budget proposal would still only inch us forward.
And secondly, and much more critically for voters to consider, is to ask how these increases will be paid for: The Invest in Idaho Ballot Initiative has a well thought-through design with a modest tax proposal that will have zero impact for 95% of Idahoans and yet increase spending for school districts and public charter schools by $170-$200 million per year.
Last year, in order to cover the education budget, the state spent significantly from its “rainy day” fund (the Public Education Stabilization Fund), basically borrowing from our collective future and putting education at risk should we enter another recession. Idaho politicians have underfunded K-12 education year after year while continuing to give away tax cuts to corporations and the wealthy. With the Invest in Idaho Initiative, Idaho voters can take matters into their own hands.
As the article reports, we are making great progress here in the valley and hope that everyone will make an effort to sign the petition before the deadline in April so that we can qualify District 32 to get this on the ballot. Please pledge to collect even 12 signatures yourself (see www.reclaimidaho.org/12signaturechallenge). Look for opportunities to sign and to volunteer at local venues including Victor Valley Market, Barrels & Bins, Winter Farmer’s Market, Peak Printing, ACE Hardware and outside of polling locations on March 10.
Josie Gray
Driggs
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.