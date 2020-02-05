I was astounded at Count Webb’s letter in the paper last week(We deserve a real trial - not a rubber stamp, Teton Valley News, Jan. 29, 2020).
In fact I was embarrassed for the poor Count for being so unaware of or just plain indifferent to the facts. To imply that Republicans were being bad boys and girls because they were suppressing witnesses of President Trump’s terrible guilt for… something - anything - is ludicrous. Adam Schiff, who has proved himself unable to tell the truth has insisted that he has proof, absolute proof of… something. Well for heaven’s sake, Schiff, if you have proof of a serious, authentic, wrongdoing by President Trump then bring it out.
The feckless Democrats crept down into their basement, held secret meetings, called at least 18 witnesses (could have called more including all of the ones they wanted the Republicans to call) - and came up with… nothing. The pathetic Robert Mueller spent more than 25 million dollars over almost two years, and called approximately FIVE HUNDRED witnesses, and came up with… nothing.
Now the Democrats are whining for the Republicans to, “Please, oh please, help us. We have the proof, we have the proof, you just have to show us what it is.”
It has been said that it is like going into court, losing your case miserably, and then telling the jury, “Well we couldn’t do it so now it’s your DUTY to do it for us.
Dear Count Webb, how silly! My sympathies. Inform yourself.
Kitchener Head
Victor
