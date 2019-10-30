I Just drove the lower section of Teton Canyon this morning. (Oct 23) The potholes are already axle deep and will only get worse over the winter while Wyoming continues to ignore the needs of their Black Sheep relatives from Idaho. It is long past time to move the state line to the Teton Range summit where it belongs.
Ironic that Teton Valley News should feature an article about how "Spring blading (by Wyoming instead of USFS) means that the first half mile into Teton Canyon won’t start the season riddled with potholes, or craters," because Wyoming is now going to grade this section once a year in the spring.
Teton County, Wyoming just happens to be one of the wealthiest counties in the US, and the section of road mentioned is the heaviest used unpaved road in Teton County. It receives at least 100 cars per day usage winter and summer, as mountain bikers, dog walkers, cross country skiers and through traffic to the upper canyon pound it into near impassibility. Yet the richest county in the US can't be bothered with minimal repair and maintenance. Fixing it is not rocket science---- just some heavy rock ballast in the section that is wet underneath, gravel on top, and a quick pass with a grader about three times per year.
Richard Elder
Driggs
