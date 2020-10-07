Dear Teton Valley Voters,
Today I write to you to discuss a key piece of my campaign for Teton County Sheriff: Fostering greater accountability in our local law enforcement. This improvement will benefit our community members and strengthen our deputies’ trust within the valley.
I plan to improve accountability by tracking the stats of our deputies’ behavior, increasing our body-worn-camera usage, and rebuilding our relationships with other county offices. With everything happening around our country and growing levels of distrust in law enforcement, some type of change is inevitable and, in many cases, needed. As Sheriff, I will make changes in a responsible way that benefits both our community members and our law enforcement officers.
As I have stated before, I was surprised to learn that our current Sheriff’s Office does not keep a record of the people they pull over as it relates to gender or color. Sheriff Liford called this "profiling." This is not profiling, it is necessary department accountability. Tracking statistics of our office’s behaviors is an effort to hold ourselves accountable and serve our community with compassion and equity. By having this on record, we can work to proactively combat inherent biases.
Our Sheriff’s Office currently has body-worn-camera practices in place, but with improved policy and procedure, we will make a big difference in the safety of our community and protection of our deputies. As Sheriff, I will institute mandatory body camera recording any time an officer is responding to a call for service or in any other encounter between an officer and a community member.
Finally, I will work hard to rebuild the Sheriff’s Office relationship with other county officials. Our government was built to serve through a system of checks and balances. No one office should be isolated or above the system of local governance that we have in place. I plan to attend all county meetings and build back what has been lost. It is only fair to our community that the Sheriff’s Office plays its role in the local government.
I have shared what accountability is, and it’s also important to explain what increased accountability is NOT. The faults in our system are not the faults of singular deputies. Lack of accountability is a prevalent issue that starts at the top. Let me be clear: I have no plans to overhaul our current staff. New practices will not incur major additional expenses nor eliminate any current positions. My plans are to improve the culture and practices of our Sheriff’s Office. This is not about monitoring our deputies’ every move; it is about garnering a sense of trust within the community through transparency. If things are being done right, showing our community our upstanding conduct can only strengthen our role here. And if things are not being done right, then we will know exactly where we can improve.
Sincerely,
Jeremiah Jones
Candidate for Teton County Sheriff