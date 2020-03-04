We all wash our dishes, so it shouldn’t be too much of a stretch to rinse out our cans and bottles before tossing them in the recycling bin. The effort is minimal, and the payoff is great – from reducing odor (just ask local school staff about unrinsed milk bottles!) to eliminating vermin (all of your “favorite” critters – rats, flies, yellow jackets – love dirty bottles) to helping Teton County ensure that collected recyclables are actually clean enough to be bought by an end market for proper recycling. The County needs all of our help if we care about keeping recycling available in Teton Valley!
The Teton County Solid Waste department recently finalized the new Accepted Materials for Recycling, and the cleanliness requirements are much more stringent than what many of us are used to. The new requirements are handed down directly from material buyer ACP who insists Teton County needs to bale clean commodities, or risk the loads being rejected and landfilled. Although our Transfer Station Recycling Center staff works hard to hand-pick out as much of the contaminated items as possible, without help from us, the community, bringing in cleaner and properly sorted materials, the staff is fighting a losing battle. Currently, 34 percent of our waste in Teton County is diverted, far more than most of the rest of Idaho, and on par with the national average. In order to maintain and improve our waste diversion efforts, we can’t afford to be sloppy with what we toss in the recycling bins.
Many a household argument has been waged over whether or not recycled items need to be rinsed. This often comes from prior experiences at larger urban areas with well-funded, automated recycling infrastructure, or from the perception that these recyclable commodities are just waste and not a resource. And now, the official answer for Teton Valley: Yes. All recycled items (except paper and newspaper) need to be rinsed. In fact, they should be “clean enough to drink out of it.” (That’s the descriptor of “clean” the County felt would be as clear as possible, since we all know our personal definitions of “clean” vary wildly.) Detergent or shampoo bottles usually need to be triple rinsed, but if you look at it as a couple extra washes, it’s a plus.
Those few extra seconds to rinse out that can, jar, or plastic bottle will help Transfer Station staff, and keep our landfill-bound waste on the decline. Bonus: your recycling bin won’t be stinky and your “favorite” critters will have to forage elsewhere!
Thanks for Recycling Right – and Remembering to RINSE!
Iris Saxer
Executive Director Teton Valley Community Recycling (not the Recycling Center – just a group of people who are really passionate about reducing waste!)
