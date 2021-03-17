Idaho State has a Property Tax Reduction Program. Qualifications are for those 65 years or older and have a homeowners exemption in place and have lived in your home/mobile home in Idaho that was your primary residence before April 15, 2021 and had an income of $31,900.00, or less, widower, blind, fatherless/motherless child under 18 years, former prisoner of war/hostage, veteran with 10% or more service disability,...you may qualify. This program reduces property taxes for qualified applicants. If you qualify, the property taxes on your home and up to one acre of land may be reduced by as much $1,320.00. Applications must be filed every year by April 15 with the Idaho State Tax Commission. Applications are available from the Teton County Assessor, phone 208-354-3507.
You may also contact Pam Waters, Property Tax Reduction Coordinator, Tax Policy, with the Idaho State Tax Commission at 208-334-7736 if you have questions about this program.
L. Ferrell