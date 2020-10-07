Every year around campaign season, discussions of candidates’ experience begin. This year, the prosecuting attorney race is a unique one. You, the voters, are faced with two very different candidates. On the Democratic side is myself, Alex Sosa, a Public Defender in Bonneville County who graduated from the University of Idaho College of Law. On the Republican side is a candidate who graduated from an east coast university and got her Idaho law license a few weeks ago to work as a deputy prosecuting attorney. Today, I encourage you to consider the importance of Idaho Law experience when casting your vote for a County Prosecutor.
Put simply, each state has vastly different laws, making practicing law from state to state a completely different challenge. Our State’s legal history began when Idaho was a fledgling territory and it continued on a very different path from other states thereafter. While many community members have a basic understanding of federal laws, I like to explain the importance of state law with a simple metaphor. The federal laws we’re familiar with create the floor of a room, anything that occurs below that point is illegal. But, Idaho Law creates the ceiling of the room that makes up the actual legal rights for Idaho citizens.
Much of the legal matters in our county relate to the privacy rights of rural citizens and land-use. I first came to understand the complexities of the law in a rural setting while I worked as a clerk for an Idaho Judge in rural central Idaho, advising on privacy and property rights of rural Idahoans. In that role, I saw first-hand that Idaho has always afforded its citizens unique freedoms that other states have not. As far back as when Idaho was just a territory, married women in Idaho were granted equal property rights, something very uncommon at the time. Today, Idaho case law recognizes that rural individuals, such as our Teton County neighbors, are afforded a higher privacy interest in their lands and persons, especially when it comes to a warrantless search and seizure. A good Idaho prosecutor must understand unique Idaho laws, like how our State Constitution forbids warrantless arrests for completed misdemeanors. Or that the public’s right to access streams and rivers are dictated by our State’s interpretation that we can access a stream in a legal way and extend use to the ordinary high watermark. Familiarity with issues like these is the backbone of competent Idaho prosecution.
From my early days in Idaho, I directly studied this State’s unique laws. I firmly believe someone new to our State does not understand and appreciate the historical underpinnings that guide our laws. Just because we are a small rural valley, doesn’t mean we don’t deserve prosecution that takes our unique needs seriously. An attorney with rural experience wouldn’t understand the challenges of practicing law in an urban setting after just 2 months there and the same is true in reverse. Ignoring the complexities of representing a rural area shows a failure to appreciate the unique issues of our community.
I advise Idaho clients on a daily basis, meaning I have to hold a deep understanding of their unique rights. When prosecuting a case or advising on civil matters, I won’t need to get up to speed on our State’s heightened protections. Vote for someone who recognizes that this County deserves a prosecutor who knows Idaho law. Vote for someone with experience that matters here. Vote for a prosecutor for all.
Alex Sosa
Prosecuting Attorney Candidate