Three politically-long years ago, I was demonstrating with a sign that said, "Health Care for All." A significant number of pedestrians and drivers gave me the finger or said, "I've got mine," and I am sure many people do which, in part, misses the point.
So for those who do understand the point, this study by The Yale University School of Medicine and published in its medical journal, Lancet on February 16, 2020, states that Medicare for All would save the US approximately $450 billion as well as the lives of 68,000 annually. Case closed? Probably not because how many people read Lancet? If you know any who might, please forward the following to them.
On behalf of all of those who don't "have theirs", and some of those of us who do, thank you very much. "Improving the prognosis of health care in the USA": https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0140673619330193
Gordon Brown
Driggs
