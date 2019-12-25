During this sacred season of lists, I marvel at the number of things I’ve gotten used to. Topping the charts is human waste. Not my own; it’s far worse.
Though I somehow dodged the phase of parenting with my first two sons, I recall when potty training started with their twin brothers. I was sent to buy a second Lil’ Loo, Tot’s Pot or whatever you call your training potty. To me, this seemed excessive. I mean, how often are two little kids going to need this equipment at the same time? The answer to that question was more than I had imagined.
In this life, little things often have an appeal that is unlike anything around them. Almost everything about a puppy or a tiny baby or even a Bonsai tree is cute. This is not the case with a miniature version of a toilet. It may be charming in its packaging, but that’s the last time. And while we clap and dance and sing when it’s used by the twins, sometimes simultaneously (which is pretty damn cute), an adult has to then empty its contents and then clean it so that it can be used again.
From diapers to wet beds to potty training, my gag reflex seems to be on vacation somewhere warm and tropical, and I hope that someday it’ll return and apologize for this current stoicism I am experiencing.
And while I have gotten used to some things, I’ll never get over my dislike for Legos, Nerf darts and Play-Doh, store-bought or homemade. If we want to celebrate the classics, bring on your Tinker Toys and Lincoln Logs, but leave these other behind.
We have friends who never had children, and I enjoy visiting their homes without my own kids in tow. When we visit them with our boys along, I scan the rooms like a robot for heavy items that can tip over, fragile things that will break or organized stuff that I’ll have to try and reorganize once my kids touch it. Flying solo, however, I visit these houses with the reverence of trip to a museum. Everything has its place, and there is seldom a dirty dish found anywhere in the kitchen.
Now, my own home can be a tidy paradise as well, but that usually lasts only until naptime is over. Left unattended in a room with baskets full of toys, I have witnessed my kids emptying each container, as if in search of something, only to then walk away or grab the next available container. Larger toys can be picked up pretty easily, but it seems Legos are everywhere, all the time.
Being somewhat traditional, I like to use a broom before breaking out the vacuum. After I’ve swept up and then level the dustpan with the floor, I don’t even look up to see if anyone is watching as I discard stray Lego parts. Like a psychopath, there is no guilt as I rid the room of a couple more Legos. At this rate, my house could be Lego-free in about 600 years.
Unlike the angular hard plastic of Legos, Nerf anything is a softer science. From footballs to Frisbees, Nerf has made life a little easier. But not wanting to engage anyone in a Second amendment conversation, I think we can all agree that the darts shot out of Nerf guns are annoying. Like the engineering of Legos, Nerf darts can be a useful tool to experiment with physics. But the trajectory of an object, no matter how soft, can also result in tears. And though there might not be a lot of pain associated with getting shot by Nerf dart, these little devils end up everywhere. They’re hard to eliminate by using a broom without being spotted by little eyes, and they can clog up your vacuum.
Finally, let’s talk Play-Doh. While you would never deny the potter her clay nor the sculptor his rock, my kids don’t yet qualify as artists. And while we do want to instill a sense of creativity with different textures and colors, this effort often ends in tubs of dried up grayish matter that can only be fixed by making or purchasing more Play-Doh. And while the lifespan of Legos and Nerf darts seems endless, a fresh batch of Play-Doh is always living on borrowed time.
As I get my pre-season Ebenezer on, I hope to remember that the true meaning of Christmas is giving (at least in one translation). Whether it’s giving of yourself, giving gifts or simply giving everyone around you a break from your OCD, it’s a mysterious and magical time. Now, let’s clean up all this wrapping paper and dress up in itchy sweaters for photos.
