I moved to Teton Valley in the mid-90s and since that time I’ve seen both Republicans and Democrats take on the office of Prosecuting Attorney. I’ve seen the office run to the letter, yet in recent years, I’ve watched it fall into dysfunction because of its absolute unwillingness to transcend political parties and work with other branches of local government. Republican candidate and two month resident, Bailey Smith says she doesn’t see the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office through the lens of Red or Blue. How can that be true when she’s been hand picked and recruited to run by the current Prosecuting Attorney who is widely considered the most politically divisive office holder in Teton County?
Alex Sosa plans to change the way the Prosecuting Attorney’s office runs. He will work across party lines to insure a level of approachability and transparency that works for all of Teton Valley’s residents.
If you’ve been paying attention, then you’ve noticed that in recent years, current prosecutions in Teton Valley have had a tendency to unfairly target students and teens. As a mother of one pre-teen and two teenagers, I feel safe in the knowing that as Prosecuting Attorney, Alex will give all of our residents equal treatment under the law no matter their age, the color of their skin or which end of the valley they choose to call home.
Additionally, as a mom who cares deeply about social justice, and during a time when criminal justice reform is on the minds of many Americans, I’ve had the opportunity to discuss with my kids the biases that exist within our system and how those inequities play out here in our small community. They’ve asked if our LatinX population is treated fairly under the law, and I tell them that may depend on who is elected this November. Alex has a plan to keep his office accountable to all of Teton Valley’s residents. He will keep a close eye on the demographics of who is being prosecuted in the county and he will disclose any and all such information to the public.
Married to a fifth generation Idahoan, Alex has roots here. He has started a family in Teton Valley, and understands the unique perspectives and challenges of the Idahoans he represents every day as a full-time Public Defender. Alex cares.
Please join me in voting for Alex Sosa for Prosecuting Attorney this Fall.
Susan Berkenfield
Tetonia