The Tetonia Library Committee is working on opening a lending library in Tetonia. So how did we get here?
Late in 2017, Mayor Hoopes and the City Council sent out a survey to residents for ideas on how to improve Tetonia. Seventy-three percent of respondents stated that they would like to see a library in Tetonia.
The stars aligned in the spring of 2018 when the Friends of the Valley of the Tetons Library (VTL) put out a call for artists and builders to create Little Free Libraries to be auctioned off as a fundraiser for the VTL. The Little Free Library (LFL) program was started in 2009 by Todd Bol of Hudson, Wisconsin who built a model one-room schoolhouse in honor of his mom; she was a teacher who loved to read. Bol put his little schoolhouse on a post in his front yard and filled it with books for his friends and neighbors to “take a book, leave a book”. In 2019 there are over 90,000 registered Little Free Libraries in over 90 countries worldwide.
The Greater Tetonia Legacy Fund, on behalf of the City of Tetonia, bid on and won the LFL crafted by Lenny Cattabriga and painted by Tetonia artist Sue Tyler. Tetonia’s Little Free Library was placed in the City’s pocket park off of Highway 33 just south of the Grand View gas station in the summer of 2018. Have you taken a book and left a book?
With the success of the Little Free Library, Mayor Hoopes and City Clerk Beard wondered, “What more can we do to get library service in Tetonia?”
Brainstorming with the staff at the VTL-Driggs branch resulted in the idea of offering a Tetonia book drop for residents to return books to the Driggs branch. Residents would have to travel to Driggs or Victor to check out new books but they could save a return trip by using the book drop in Tetonia. When the cost of the book drop was determined, Hoopes and Beard thought they could do better.
And better they did with the help of the CHC Foundation. The CHC Foundation was formed in September 1984 from the proceeds after the sale and deconsolidation of the Community Hospital in Idaho Falls to the Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) which owns and operates EIRMC, the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. CHC’s mission is to provide grants to publicly supported, tax-exempt, non-profit organizations in the greater Eastern Idaho region. Grant requests that serve the public interest and well-being and significantly improve the quality of life of the region are given priority when awards are granted.
Beard and Hoopes were notified in May of 2019 that their CHC grant application for a small, free-standing building to house a lending library in Tetonia was approved. The building was delivered in July — have you noticed it on the south, east section of Ruby Carson Memorial Park? Electricity and interior shelves were put up in August and September respectively. Before we can open there are a lot of projects that need to be done. Projects include having a final inspection to receive the building’s Certificate of Occupancy, determining occupancy load, cataloging books, and obtaining additional funding.
This is the first in a six week series from the leadership of the new Tetonia Library. Next week – Our Funding Reality
