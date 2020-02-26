The next 30 seconds are the most dangerous part of my child's day. How important is your destination time?
To the driver that passed a bright yellow school bus today with flashing red lights, a stop sign and honking his horn. I don't know of anything more a bus can do to get your attention. I am beyond frustrated. I have a 7 year old on that bus, as well as her little friends.
My 7 year old isn't always as aware of her surroundings as I would like, she may not notice that your vehicle is speeding directly into her path of travel. We are one stop in a line of many that makes it's way through the valley and this happens multiple times a week.
I am lucky that as a stay at home parent I can be at the bus stop to walk my children across the highway. I know many families that don't have this luxury. Like every other parent, my whole world is on that bus.
There is absolutely no reason to ever pass a bus with flashing red lights and a stop arm.
Jenny Roberts
Driggs
