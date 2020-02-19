When many of us think of February, Valentine’s Day, an evening out, chocolates, and loving relationships come to mind. February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness month and a time that is focused on helping teens understand healthy relationships. A week is even set aside within the month to help teens learn about respect within a healthy relationship called “Respect Week”.
Unfortunately many relationships represented on television and in the movies depict, at best, unhealthy relationships and at worst normalize toxic and abusive ones. Teens see “the obsessive guy gets the girl at all cost” scenarios, teens sacrificing their dreams for a partner that really isn’t worth it, cheating as a fairly regular occurrence without consequences and, in general, and no characters in the tv or movie calling out the flaws in the unhealthy, manipulative and/or abusive relationship. TV and movies offer little to no positive scenarios of what healthy relation-ships and consent within a relationship look like for teens to model.
Since the media is not dependable in illustrating healthy relationships, it’s even more important that we talk with teens about relationships. There are many things we can talk with teens about healthy vs. unhealthy dating. The reality is, teens may not be able to identify behaviors as abusive. Remember, on top of being given poor examples of healthy relationships in media, teens are just that, teens. They are young and dating for the first time. Dating is complex enough as an adult, imagine adding raging hormones, poor media depiction of relationships and inexperience to the mix and it can be a difficult landscape to navigate for a teenager. We can help teens identify behaviors that are healthy vs. abusive by beginning a dialogue with them.
Here are a few things we can alert teens to be on the lookout for in their dating partner or in a friend’s. A dating partner should never refuse them time with their friends or family members. They should never pressure their partner to have an intimate relationship or make them feel guilty if they aren’t. They should not be eavesdropping on private conversations, texts or e-mails. A dating partner should never hit, slap, physically abuse you, yell, scream or inflict emotional distress on you. Blame for things that go wrong in a relationship should never be placed on only one member of the relationship.
As a parent, there are also signs you can watch for if you are concerned about your teen or one of their friends. Is your teen spending less time with old friends? Are they acting submissive when their dating partner is around? Are they afraid to disappoint the person they are dating? Are they showing unexplained violent mood swings? Are they depressed, anxious or showing physical signs of abuse such as bruises or scrapes? These are just some of the signs your teen may be in an abusive dating relationship.
If you fear your teen is in an abusive relationship and they are unwilling to speak with you about it, documenting dates and behavior with a journal could help in the future. If you write down the signs of abuse as you see them, you may see a pattern. This journal could also serve as sup-port for a restraining order or play a role if criminal charges need to be brought against your teens dating partner in the future.
While it can be difficult to determine if behaviors are teenage angst and normal development or if they are signs of dating violence, it is important to pay attention and open a dialogue with teens about healthy relationships. This information can keep them and their friends aware of potential teen dating violence and keep themselves safe in their relationships. Any conversation we have will help teens learn about healthy dating and respect within relationships and serve as a foundation for their future relationships as they grow in to adulthood.
There are things we can teach teens about healthy, unhealthy and abusive relationships. loveisrespect.org is a great on line resource, offering support and information surrounding healthy relationships that may help with support materials and conversation starters. For local support, contact Family Safety Network at (208) 354-8057, visit our office at 120 South 1st Street E in Driggs or visit our website at www.familysafetynetwork.info.
