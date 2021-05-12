Dear Editor:
Here is a copy of an email I sent to the Speaker of the Idaho House. He needs to take responsibility and see that the representatives who outed the alleged sexual assault victim are held accountable for their grievous actions.
Dear Representative Bedke:
I am appalled that some of our state representatives disclosed the identity of the alleged sexual assault victim of now former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger. This goes against all appropriate behavior and treatment of sexual assault victims. What are you going to do about this?
If you don't think this is a big deal, please reach out to the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence: https://idvsa.org, (208) 384-0419.
Let's keep the pressure up on Bedke.
Best regards,
Gini Van Siclen
Tetonia