As many committee deadlines for new bill introductions was reached this week, there has been a flurry of new bills receiving print hearings. Many have been printed and will receive a hearing in the coming weeks while others have died in their respective committees. In the Senate, our bill calendar is starting to fill up as bills make their way out of the committee process and on to the Senate Floor to be voted on. We are also seeing a few House bills making their way to the Senate side. One substantial House bill we passed this week was H 380. This is the Tax Conformity Bill we see every year. This bill conforms Idaho tax code with the federal tax code. This is usually one of the early bills that both the House and Senate pass in order for the accountants in the state to start doing tax returns. H 380 passed the Senate and is on its way to the Governor.
This has been a busy week, not only with legislation but with several groups that visited Boise. We were able to visit with members from the Idaho Cattle Association, Idaho Farm Bureau, and the Mining Association as they held their meetings and annual conferences. It is great to see and visit with these organizations and their members. Many members of these groups are from our area in District 32 and they come sharing the interests of our Legislative District. They are good, hard working people making a living off the land and doing a great service, building the economy in our district and throughout the state. While the Mining Association was here, I had the honor of presenting House Joint Memorial 11 in the Senate Resources and Environment Committee. This memorial encourages the federal agencies to move forward to approve the Itafos Conda Husky 1 North Dry Ridge project in a timely and fiscally responsible manner. It was passed by the Committee and I will have the opportunity to carry it to the Senate Floor. Chairman Marc Gibbs carried this memorial on the House side where it passed handily.
The Alzheimer Association was also here this week to raise awareness of this terrible disease affecting Idahoans. Alzheimers is one of the leading causes of death in Idaho. It is estimated 26,000 people are living with the disease and the number is expected to increase by 26.9% by the year 2025. This number may grow higher as Idaho seems to be a destination for older people coming here to retire. With no current plan to address this issue, alzheimers will need to become a priority starting with the concern that caregivers are often overlooked.
I am sponsoring a bill in the Senate State Affairs Committee that requires state agencies to include additional budget information in their annual reports. The agencies will be required to list all federal grants and state matching funds to those federal grants. The bill will also require agencies to include in their budgets a plan to reduce or eliminate the services provided through these federal grants if the funding is reduced by 50% or more. This should help our agencies be more transparent in what federal grants they are using and what they are using them for. It will also help the state to be more fiscally responsible.
As the session is reaching its peak, more issues will arise. Please feel free to reach out if you have a concern.
