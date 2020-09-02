I acknowledge that our local school officials and staff have been working very hard to deal with the upheaval caused by the pandemic. They are doing the best they can for our community’s youth.
Before moving to the valley, I taught Spanish for 16 years, at a private boarding school and later at, a national award winning publicly funded chartered school. Last spring I taught part time at Teton High after the previous teacher, hired in September of 2019, resigned.
I would like to address the foreign language requirement and the course offerings for our community’s Spanish speaking students. I don’t know how many of the school’s students are fluent Spanish speakers, but I have heard that 25% of Teton County residents are of Hispanic background. So there are quite a few fluent Spanish speakers at the high school. In order to fulfill the language requirement for graduation, these students are routinely placed in beginning level classes. This is a waste of their time; it ignores their knowledge and skills, and sends the message that they are not valued.
To correct this I suggest Spanish literature classes be made available for these and other advanced Spanish language students, where they can be challenged to better their skills, learn about the wider Spanish speaking culture, its literature and the substantial contributions it has brought to the world. To make this happen I recommend some “good trouble”. I encourage everyone; especially bi-lingual families to contact the district and request suitable classes be made available for our children. Why should we be paying for students to sit through classes that teach beginner level material they already know?
Harry Lowenthal
Victor