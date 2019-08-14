Here we go again
It appears to me that lessons that should have been learned in 2008 have disappeared from our minds. In almost every issue of the TVN, we learn of another development being proposed by one developer or another. And these proposals are not for small or insignificant projects. And what a joy to see that two developers from Jackson are requesting to do to us what they have done to Jackson. Just drive over to Jackson, if you can stand the traffic and crowding, and see what greedy developers can do to a once wonderful place!
I believe that we should really consider the impact that development run amuck can have on our valley and the lifestyle we enjoy. Exhibit 1- our road system is not capable of handling much more additional traffic. There are really no good alternatives for new roads. And I hope we don’t want to convert Highway 33 to a 4 lane roadway. Also, how many of you want another series of traffic semaphores (stop lights) in Victor and Driggs? Exhibit 2- What will we do with new large quantities of waste water? The current waste water treatment plant in Driggs has the distinction of being one of Idaho’s most cited plants for violation of clean water regulations. And where are we going to get clean water for the new visitors and residents? Exhibit 3- What will be the impact on public safety and public services? As the number of buildings and occupants increases in the county, there must be an increase in the number of fire fighters, deputies, and other public sector employees to handle the increased demand for service. And that will cost plenty of money that you the taxpayers will be expected to provide. Exhibit 4- What will happen to the solitude that we have come to enjoy in our mountains, rivers, and other places that we travel to for peace and quiet?
I know that we will hear all kinds of arguments about the right to develop property for financial gain. I have lived in a variety of states in my life and can bear witness to the devastation brought to an area by unbridled development. And rest assure that developers plan their developments in a way that they get their money upfront. This leaves the costs and impacts to fall upon citizens left in the wake of development folly.
If you think we are giving up too much in this effort to make Teton County, Idaho into another Teton County, Wyoming, stand up and tell all elected officials that we don’t want them granting approval to projects that will surely have a long lasting negative impact on the place that we love.
Jim Kleine
Driggs
