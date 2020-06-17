Idaho is about to enter stage four reopening. The governor says the state barely qualifies but will go ahead and lessen restrictions on businesses and gatherings.
A number of states have had increases in coronavirus cases as they opened up. Arizona, the Carolinas, Utah, Arkansas, Texas, and Tennessee have seen increased infections and hospitalizations. Idaho’s cases are rising, too.
Rising case numbers show the virus is still a threat. If you really want to open up then you need to do what you can to keep infections from spreading. The best way to mitigate the virus is to wear masks, wash hands, and socially distance.
Some have tried to make wearing masks and practicing other safeguards a political issue. It is not. It is the best scientific knowledge available. The same knowledge that will eventually produce a vaccine and a return to normal.
Count Webb
Victor
