Our four legged friends have been our best companions as we have been forced to navigate this corona virus pandemic. They have remained at our sides during our mandated lock down when no-one else could be. They have kept us entertained, and showed undying devotion. They have helped lessen our boredom and pulled us outside to keep us from going crazy. I have started a GoFundMe account called “Bayou’s Fund” to help these essential creatures and their companions. I would like to be able to donate funds to local veterinary clinics so that they might be able to help our furry friends by performing procedures or surgeries that owners might have to forgo due lack of funds.
Because of this unprecedented global viral crisis, I have been forced to stay at home, unable to work as a relief veterinarian. I have felt so very helpless in this situation, wondering what I could do that would be meaningful. I have been hearing from many of my veterinary colleagues that, even though they are considered essential businesses, they have seen a marked drop off in patients because their clients are unable to work and are feeling they cannot afford veterinary care for their pets. My veterinary friends, because they care so much, are dropping their prices and even offering care at no charge because they do not want to see their patients suffer.
I would like to raise money in the name of my dear sweet departed dog Bayou who I rescued from Hurricane Katrina when she was a mere three months old. She was skin and bones, covered in fleas and ticks, and she could barely walk, but she wagged her tail and licked my face and worked her way into my heart. She almost died of parvo after I brought her back to my clinic in Idaho. But she persevered and lived 14 wonderful years. It is her tenacity and courage that I see every day in the work of our health care workers and families dealing with sick and dying loved ones.
If you are struggling and need funds to help your beloved pet get the veterinary care they need, I would like to hear from you. Please email me at janelinville83@gmail.com. I will keep your identity confidential. If you would like to donate, I will send you the link. Thank you for caring!
Jane Linville DVM
Driggs
