Legislative Update week 3
The Senate Agriculture Affairs Committee received an update on the financial condition of agriculture in our state from the University of Idaho this past week. Idaho ranks as the 5th largest agriculture economy in the nation and cash receipts increased 10% last year for a total of $8.3 billion. This increase was driven from growth in production and not from price. It was interesting to learn that we are producing more products and not necessarily getting a higher price for them. Volatility is a huge concern in the agricultural economy, but our farmers and ranchers keep forging ahead. Idaho agriculture accounts for a little more than 20% of Idaho’s gross product each year and it creates one out of every eight jobs in our state. Agriculture is vital to our economy and area.
In the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, the Department of Health and Welfare presented information on Medicaid Expansion. To date, 60,000 people of the estimated 91,000 that the Department estimated would qualify, have signed up for Medicaid. They believe this lower number is because people are still learning about the program and how to sign up. The Department is planning for the number to go up as time goes on. The federal government has not approved any waivers for Medicaid in Idaho, which included coverage choice, work requirements, family planning and the mental health waiver or IMD. The Department continues to meet with the federal government on a weekly basis to work toward the approval of the waivers.
The Administrative Rules process is starting to wind down and Routing Slips (RS) are coming before the different committees. An RS is a bill that is being introduced for a hearing. I expect next week we will have full schedules of hearings and debates on bills in our committees.
It was great to be able to visit with people from home this week. I had the privilege of meeting with a couple of Preston school teachers. We discussed some issues they feel are affecting early education. They emphasized how important it is for kids to learn how to read early on. It is always great to hear firsthand from teachers, especially ones from our District. The Association of Idaho Cities was also in Boise this week and I was able to meet with mayors and city council members from our area. The work our city officials do is always appreciated.
The Idaho Water Users were also in Boise for their annual meeting. It was good to see some of our Legislative District members and hear about the issues involving water and resources affecting the State of Idaho.
I was honored this last week to be presented “Legislator of the Year “award from the Idaho Association of Soil Conservation Districts. I am very humbled by this award. Our Soil and Water Conservation Districts do a lot of work on behalf of our state and it is a privilege to be able to help them in what they do.
It is always good to see and hear from people at home including these teachers, farmers, police chiefs and city officials. It is this involvement by our citizens that makes Idaho such a great state. Thank you.
