During WWll, I remember my mother crying terribly after reading a letter from the State Department that her brother had died from wounds incurred on Omaha Beach. When the Korean War started, I was grateful that I was a little too young to get drafted. I was equally grateful that I was a radar operator in the military during the Vietnam War so didn't have to fight the Viet Cong face to face. During our subsequent wars I was relieved to be too old for combat.
Whether justified or not, our country at least faced up to the perceived enemies and organized to combat them. Now at age 83, I find our mainland has been invaded for the first time by the most insidious enemy we ever faced. It has no code of combat. It attacks every man, woman and child it can. In 10 months, the enemy has killed a quarter million of my fellow citizens and wounded millions of others. And I am being told, don't worry, be happy, make money. There is no national gearing up to defend against this enemy. This enemy is a mirage my government says.
I start to wonder is every thing in my past experience a fantasy. Then I remember the works of Joseph Campbell on The Power of Myth, and I am reassured that it isn't me who is living in a fantasy world.
Joe Gerlach
Driggs