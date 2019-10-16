On October 9 we went to "GET BAKED" in Driggs to purchase dinner and a gift certificate for a friend that recently lost his wife and mother to his young son. Justin and company added cookie dough, brownies, and cinnamon rolls to make the dinner extra special with no cost to us. Small gesture, big impact. Great community!!!!
Andy and Penny Coleman
Driggs
