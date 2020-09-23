As a season ticket holder at GTR, I enjoy the friendly, low key environment. I have rarely waited longer than 5 minutes in a lift line. GTR is to be commended for their Covid response. I have felt safer recreating there than visiting any other business in the valley. However, we have seen explosive residential growth in our community in the last year which is undoubtedly due to folks working remotely in response to the Covid pandemic. This trend is anticipated to continue as more urban residents seek the relative safety of small towns. I am concerned how GTR expansion would accelerate this growth. So many folks have moved here from Park City and Jackson because tourism has gotten out of control in those communities. Tourism was once seen as low impact. But many national parks and resort cities are now feeling the impacts of “industrial” tourism. I have worked in over 30 communities in 6 western states. I live here because Teton Valley is special.
This year before any expansion takes place there will be more visitation because GTR is now a member of the Mountain Collective. This means that MC passholders can ski 2 days each at Jackson Hole, Big Sky and GTR.
Folks who live in Park City will tell you that there may have been a 30% increase in winter visitation when Park city became an Epic member. This was accompanied by massive traffic jams and the parking lots filling up by 9am. Some of the anticipated effects of GTR’s proposed grandiose plan would be long lines of cars backed up at our one traffic light. If you add to this, folks shopping at Broulims and leaving their cars idling along with wood-burning stoves in the valley, we can expect major particulate air pollution downtown. In addition to breathing problems, particulate 2.5 air pollution is a cause of heart attacks and strokes.
Expansion at GTR will have other impacts. For example, there will be more airplane traffic and noise. If we become a “ski town”, then Teton Valley will eventually become for millionaires only. The Driggs sewage treatment plant is only 7 years old and is already out of compliance with the EPA for excess ammonia discharge. Will we be seeing ecoli in our wells next?
Teton Canyon is one of our most heavily used recreation areas. We still have good wildlife populations there. A recent study by the World Wildlife Fund reported that wildlife populations have decreased worldwide by 70% in the last 50 years. If
GTR is allowed to expand into Teton Canyon with three new lifts and ski runs there will be major visual, wildlife, and noise impacts. Imagine the the hideous impacts of 5.6 miles of new roads. Now that heli tours have been approved on the other side of the Tetons, can we remain a place where folks can enjoy some peace and quiet?
How can GTR justify expansion into the North Fork of Teton Canyon and Millcreek when they haven’t even put a lift on Peaked Mt which they have had permission to do for years. Alpine Skiing is not a growing sport because the baby boomers are aging out.
This need to compete with other ski resorts encourages indefinite development on public land, which should not be the policy of the USFS. Shouldn’t the national forests be accessible to everyone and not just the affluent one percent? When did we give the USFS the right to rule on the quality of life in our valley? Hopefully the USFS will do some estimates of wildlife displacement and the number of trees that would be cut down to accommodate GTR proposal. Many question the wisdom of developing south facing slopes with climate change.
Many folks that I have chatted with are ok with GTR proposals within their existing permit area except for obtrusive ridge line development and night lights that can be seen from everywhere in the valley. GTR is proposing lights for training ski racers and a 6000 sq. foot restaurant near the top of Fred’s Mountain. Can we remain a city where one can see the Milky Way?
Tourists contribute much to our local economy. Locals rarely get to have input on how much tourism takes place in their community. It is critical that we respond to the USFS scoping, and there is an Oct 12 deadline. Many folks don’t understand a USFS scoping. For these reasons, our opinions and communication with local elected officials needs to be augmented. How do candidates in upcoming election feel about the GTR proposal?
As Joni Mitchell would say, “You don’t know what you’ve got till its gone. They’ve paved paradise and put up a parking lot.“