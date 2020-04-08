As I write this, over 6,100 Americans have died from COVID-19. Officials believe that 100-240,000 will die from it. Idaho has over 1000 confirmed cases, despite admittedly testing very few people.
While we look for leadership, what was our Governor doing? Brad Little was signing two bills limiting the rights of transgender citizens. That’s right – while a pandemic the likes of which no one has ever seen was striking our homeland, he was busy ensuring that transgender girls can’t play on high school sports teams, and that transgender people can’t change their sex on their birth certificate. Soon, he’ll be spending our money defending those asinine actions in courts.
Meanwhile, we are learning from other states and nations stricken with this virus that outcomes universally improve the more people are isolated from each other. It’s very clear – regardless of age, around 5% of infected people will die from this virus. We know Idaho doesn’t have the infrastructure to deal with it, and that we have to slow its spread to even have a chance. Stats are showing that upwards of 50% of people don’t even know they have it as they go about their business, obliviously spreading it. What does the Governor do? He issues a cut-and-pasted stay-at-home order that almost everyone immediately ignores.
I would encourage you to join me in swarming his social media to condemn his ignorant actions, but in the ultimate act of guilt, he has prohibited any form of public comment there.
This goes well beyond politics. I would encourage you to join me in voting out these cowards from the top down the very next chance we get. It’s times like these that show us the value of experience and principled, fact-based leadership.
Stay safe and stay home,
Jason Uhlmann
Driggs
