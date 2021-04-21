A month ago I co-authored an op-ed about lifting of our local mask mandates. We stated “Our philosophy of government dictates that when the reason for a mandate has passed, the government should remove it.” We proposed a two step test for lifting of the mandates: 1) That all adults have access to the vaccine; and 2) That the 3-day average Intensive Care Unit rate in our region, as tracked by Eastern Idaho Public Health, drops below 75%. At the time, we expected to meet these metrics some time in May or June.
Fortunately, vaccines have become more available, and on April 5th, Governor Little opened vaccine access to all 16 years and older. On April 12th, the ICU average finally dropped below the required 75% level. As promised, I am asking Driggs City Council to ratify an order to lift the broad mask mandate in the City of Driggs at it’s April 20th meeting, effective at 12am on Monday April 26th. It is my understanding that Victor City and Teton County will follow suit, though I do not speak for them.
Removing this mandate is an exciting milestone for us, but it doesn’t mean we can throw the masks out yet. In order to avoid a resurgence as other communities have experienced, there are several important ways we can all help each other:
1. Get vaccinated. Anyone 16 and older can now register to receive the vaccine by calling Teton Valley Health, Corner Drug, Broulim’s or Eastern Idaho Public Health. Only through widespread vaccination can we hope to knock this virus down, and avoid dangerous and contagious variants remaining with us for years. My own sense of relief when I received the second dose is hard to describe. Please do your part, by getting scheduled now.
2. Continue to be kind to others by voluntarily wearing a mask when you are indoors or not able to socially distance. Masks have proven effective in saving lives in our valley. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, we saved 15 lives here by acting early and aggressively as a community. As a result, there are 15 families who didn’t have to grieve the loss of a loved one. So long as the virus exists here, socially distancing and voluntarily wearing a mask when you cannot distance yourself is the best way to prevent a resurgence and possibly more deaths.
3. Respect those businesses and locations which choose to still require masks. While the citywide mandate is being lifted, individual properties may choose to still require them. Failure to respect this not only endangers others, but violates their property rights. You can be cited with misdemeanor trespass, disturbing the peace, and a $100 civil fine for failure to respect individual mandates. Any place where a “mask required” sign is posted, the city mandate still applies.
4. And finally, continue to follow the guidelines from our local medical professionals: 1) Stay home when you are sick. 2) Practice social distancing. 3) Wear a mask when unable to distance. 4) Practice good hand hygiene. 5) Get vaccinated as soon as possible.
All of us want to put COVID-19 behind us. Our children need to attend school. Our businesses suffer under this uncertainty. We all want to return to some semblance of normalcy,
where we can interact with one another without fear of spreading a dangerous illness. Please continue to respect each other, and do what is needed to put this disease behind us. We are a strong community, and together we can beat this if we each do our part.
Sincerely,
Hyrum F. Johnson, Mayor
City of Driggs
Mayor Johnson welcomes your comments and may be reached by phone at 208-354-2362, or by email at MayorJohnson@DriggsIdaho.org.