Dear Editor,
I am 9 years old and writing this letter in hopes to encourage our community. Not everyone has what they need. Some people around this time of year need coats, blankets, food, shoes, gloves and snow pants. We can change that by buying stuff like clothes and food. Also, we can have fundraisers for money, food and clothes. And have bake sales to convince businesses to give others service for people in need. So go help others and support your local food shelters!
Happy Holidays, Harlan Jeffries
4th Grader at The Strong Minds Academy