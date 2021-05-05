I thought I retired from writing letters to the editor several years ago, but things are happening locally that beg the attention of rational, mature residents to speak out. In this letter, I want to point out the irrational (unreasonable, illogical, inability to think and reason clearly) and rude (not courteous, impolite, uncivil) behavior of members of the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Mayor and members of the City Council of the City of Victor concerning the possible Broulim's Grocery Store in Victor.
When I moved here in 2002, I had to drive to Driggs to purchase all basic needs including groceries, hardware, and medical care. Victor, in 20 years, is almost independent of Driggs for these items. I don't have to drive to Driggs for hardware (lumber yard), doctoring (Victor Medical Clinic), medicines (Victor Drug Store). The only basic life needs I have to drive to Driggs for is groceries and sundries at a full service grocery store. I am tired of the time and expense of driving 16 miles for these things when Broulim's is willing to invest in a full service grocery store here in Victor. In watching an episode of Modern Marvels titled food, it was stated the average size of a "full size" (service) grocery store is 48,000 square feet. Our local powers that be have made it unlawful to have a store larger than 20,000 square feet. That would be a glorified Victor Valley Market and would mean I would still have to drive to Driggs to buy items I want. Think of the employment and tax money that would be available in Victor with a full service store.
Then there is the argument that this store would put established retail stores out of business. Competition is the hallmark of retail selling. It was said that the new Broulim's store in Driggs would cause all the store fronts on Main Street in Driggs to close down except for banks and realtors. The first to go would have been Sally's drugstore. Time has shown how ignorant that argument was. In fact, Sally's business has done so well in the intervening years that she opened a satellite store in Victor (thank you Sally).
Victor must grow as the population increases. I say get with the program (modernizing) or get out of the way. It is illogical to think box stores will set up in Victor. Good intelligent zoning can separate needed basic services for year round residents from cute little mom and pop tourist shops for visitors passing through.
Finally, treat people with respect, even if you disagree.
Richard Miller
Victor