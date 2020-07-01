The desire for freedom is in every human heart. But the meaning of freedom depends on the person's viewpoint.
In Shakespeare's The Prince and the Pauper, they changed places to have insight into each other. But they could only experience the external forces on each other. Every man is an island when it comes to internal forces because each brain has uniquely connected billions of neurons that fashions the way that person thinks, with the universal being the drive to survive. This dichotomous perception often causes problems between persons.
Our Founding Fathers were able to rid Americans of the tyranny of King George III, but nobody can free us of the thinker with a gobble of reason and emotion that stares back at us when we look into the mirror. Perceived freedom is relative to an individual's mental makeup and to his culture, so the paths toward it will be different for each individual and country.
Our astronauts all came back from space with an expanded view of the Earth and man's place in it. To Buddhist monks, freedom is a state of psychological stability and composure which is undisturbed by experience of or exposure to emotions, pain or other phenomena that cause others to lose the balance of their minds, so they spend their lives in meditation which gradually alters the neuronal firing in their brain. We in the western world do similar by, for example, taking walks in nature to gain perspective. Many cultures view social stability as paramount for freedom. In our country, Adam Smith championed free enterprise with a conscience, but for John Stuart Mill this system is where the sharks eat the sardines.
Nevertheless, history has taught us the bitter lesson that the world's problems cannot be solved by turning inward. True patriotism combines love of one's country with multilateralism based on real cooperation that strives to produce concrete results for all societies. This requires negotiating skills, patience and maturity. Unfortunately, our emotions often clamp down on our reasoning.
The noosphere means collective learning. We are in a period of steroidal global learning compelled by necessity. Covid-19 is the indefatigable enemy of every man, woman and child on the planet, and requires global cooperation to defeat it. This process has great potential for the future of mankind if enough people can conceptualize the differences and the commonalities of human beings.
And this hoped for renaissance is broader than just understanding human nature. It extends to the interconnectedness and interdependence of all components of the planet.
The brave new world is not out in the stars, a billion light years from Earth, it is right here between our ears.
Joe Gerlach
Driggs
