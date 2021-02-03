Dear Editor,
I recently read Jeannette Boner’s article about the Broulim’s request for a rezone in Victor on the Eastern Idaho News website. As I read through the article I was struck by the way the media has the power to frame an argument simply by deciding who to interview and quote in the story. For example, in this article, Ms. Boner quoted Broulim’s Vice President Mark Oswald and VARD executive director Shawn Hill. As one would expect, Oswald and Hill represented opposite ends of the spectrum and the resulting story felt pretty straightforward. But the fact is, the story is much more complex, and you can argue VARD is at one extreme. I think to truly explain the decision the city of Victor has to make, we need to hear from a more balanced collection of voices, including a representative from the school district, someone from the Victor planning department, and someone who has looked into the current value and condition of the old Victor Elementary School. This is not simply a choice between Broulim’s and a community center or saving an old building as you might believe having read the article.
Former President Trump constantly belittled the media for its fake news. I am not one who buys that argument. I am a proud member of the media. I know how hard reporters for legitimate news organizations work to get their stories right and to show all different sides of a situation. But in framing a story we — reporters — have the ability to give undue power to voices that represent a minority, fringe beliefs, or just plain lies, and in giving them that power we can legitimize them.
I was looking at a recent issue of The Washington Post, a newspaper I respect, and saw three different articles about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who is an outspoken believer in QAnon’s conspiracy theories. In most circumstances, none of us would have heard of a newly elected representative from Georgia like Greene, but because of her outrageous behavior, she’s suddenly in the spotlight, and, in my opinion, putting her there provides her with a platform for her radical beliefs, and gives her power beyond what she has earned by her work, accomplishments or position. The only way for the media to overcome this incidental conveyance of power to the radical minority is, in my opinion, not to give them a voice. Sure, when that person and/or their beliefs or behavior is newsworthy, of course they should be covered. But to report on another outrageous, unfounded comment because it is outrageous and unfounded seems to be falling into the trap of giving attention to a person or movement that does not deserve attention. Furthermore, giving attention to untruths can legitimize them, as we saw with the false claims of an unfair election. The media, and I include myself in this group, need to stop spreading lies. We need to recognize that the loudest voices aren’t always the wisest or most accurate. Fair and balanced doesn’t mean giving someone a voice if that voice is spreading misinformation, even if they represent an opposing view.
So circling back to the article about Broulim’s, I fear that in limiting the reporting to the words of Oswald (an obvious supporter) and Hill (a reliable critic of almost every project in Victor), we have missed the nuances of this story and have given undue power to one voice, VARD’s. This is not fair and balanced reporting. This is simply giving a single opposing voice an unearned platform to spread what I believe is incomplete information.
Sincerely,
Molly Absolon
Victor