The way to increase U.S. national security is to invest in foreign aid. For many, this might seem backwards. As the leading nation in the world, the U.S. is doing surprisingly little for foreign aid. On average, Americans believe 25% of the federal budget goes to foreign aid. In reality, less than 1% of the federal budget goes to foreign aid. We give more money to our largest defense contractor than we give to all aid efforts combined.
In this line of work I get a lot of skepticism. I get it. Isn’t this problem too big to address? How does investing in foreign aid actually make the U.S. a safer place?
While the problem is huge, the solutions are easier and more affordable than one might think. The U.N. Food and Agricultural Organization, estimates that $30 billion a year is needed to end world hunger. Compare that to the United States current foreign policy focus… War. This year alone, Congress and White House will allocate $693 billion toward military spending. The United States is the only country in history that could end world hunger and still have by far the most expensive military on the planet.
Providing other countries with tools to lift themselves out of poverty isn’t charity, it’s an investment. Besides the injustice of millions of people suffering from preventable misery, it’s also a strategic move for the United States. The poorest countries on earth are often the most dangerous and war-prone. The Bush National Security Strategy called on foreign aid efforts as imperative, “The events of September 11, 2001, taught us that weak states, like Afghanistan, can pose as great a danger to our national interests as strong states. Poverty does not make poor people into terrorists and murderers. Yet poverty, weak institutions, and corruption can make weak states vulnerable to terrorist networks and drug cartels within their borders.”
Poverty creates desperate people. Parents in starving families are more likely to join an extreme group to put food on the table. Poor countries that lack a stable education system are at higher likelihoods for terrorism/extremism to be taught through generations. We benefit when people in developing countries are thriving and becoming consumers of U.S. products. We don’t benefit when they’re barely surviving and living in slums. And to put it simply; we all do better when we all do better.
Olivia Schultheis
Victor