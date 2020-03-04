Next Tuesday, March 10, is Idaho’s Presidential Primary. When you vote at your regular polling place, please also watch for volunteers with signs and clipboards who will be collecting signatures for the “Invest in Idaho, Reclaim Education” ballot initiative. Volunteers will be 100 feet from the polling places, so please slow down, roll down your car window, or walk over to sign after you have voted.
We need your help to get this on the ballot in November. If this ballot initiative is approved by the voters, the changes to the income tax code will bring an estimated $600 per student back to local school districts, while slightly raising taxes on only about 5 percent of Idahoans. The new monies could be used only for reducing class size, attracting/keeping quality teachers and support staff, classroom supplies, art/music/drama, career-technical education, special education and full-day kindergarten. Please sign to invest in K-12 education!
Call me at 208-201-2973 to volunteer to help with our signature blitz on Election Day.
Alice Stevenson, retired teacher
Victor
