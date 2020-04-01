There is nothing more that I would love to be doing right now than arguing with Julia over who is going to cover high school track or baseball this spring season.
But right now as I write this piece, local construction crews are hauling medical supplies and setting up cots at the LDS Church in Driggs in anticipation of what we hope will not come. If these last two weeks have taught us anything, it’s that the only thing we find to be certain right now is that each day will look more different than next.
The losses we feel now are real. And I have to tell you, among these losses one I feel is the normal cadence of the work week. The hum of the weekly newspaper is like a metronome keeping the pace at the Teton Valley News office.
We’re not perfect, but we do make a good team at the paper. Our different social circles and backgrounds, professional experiences and personal accomplishments lend to a unique mix of ideas and perspectives. I miss the work family in all of our humaneness, though I know they don’t miss my half empty coffee mugs at the office.
But I have to say that despite the sickness that is around us and the worry that builds, I couldn’t be more proud of this group of women as I am at this very moment. When the shit all started hitting the fan, there was not one person in this office that said “I’m done for the day,” only “What more can we do?”
It wasn’t me who asked them to make cuts from their office routine, but it was the staff that suggested we tighten up the paper, make room for critical information, drop the pay wall on all COVID-19 coverage. Like so many of us on Main Street in Teton Valley, our work, our business is personal. At the Teton Valley News, the news cycle couldn’t feel more personal that it is right now.
And while Adams Publishing Group, the corporation that owns the Teton Valley News, made 10 hour cuts to our work week — or 25 percent of our salary — I wanted this community to know that this staff did not say, “I’m done for the day.”
Some of their texts to me look like this:
Me: I’m leaning hard on you, I know.
Staff: No worries.
Me: I think I’m tired.
Staff: Feel free to call if you need to unload.
Me: Did you get that the national parks are closed?
Staff: Yep, just waiting for it to hit the site.
Me: Should I head to the office?
Staff: No! I’m working on the problem. DONE!
In the middle of a global pandemic, we will continue to be here — posting as the news cycles continue to grow and change, covering this community as we always have.
While our hope is to see these temporary changes be just that, temporary. Hang in there, Teton Valley, and know we haven’t clocked out on our end.
— Jeannette Boner, Managing editor, Teton Valley News
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.