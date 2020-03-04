As I have watched the dismal display that passes for politics in our country today, my mind reflected back upon the lyrics of a song popular many years ago. “ There are none so blind as they who will not see.” We have the freedom in this country to support anyone we chose to serve as a federal elected official. But when we make our selection, I think we should do so with our eyes open and not pretend that any official is something that he or she is not. My case in point would be the current President of the United States, Donald Trump.
Consider the following behaviors and actions that Trump has taken:
1. Told more than 17,000 lies to the American people starting on day 1 when he lied about the size of his inauguration crowd.
2. Delivered a terrible inauguration speech repeatedly claiming that America was in a state of carnage.
3. Imposed a ban on Muslims entering the country.
4. Preferred to support and befriend enemies of our country instead of time proven allies.
5. Sought to inflict pain on asylum seekers by separating parents and children at our southern border. He also failed to document family units and now some families will never be together again.
6. Has withdrawn our country from agreements that would stop nuclear development in Iran and take action to fight climate change around the world. He doesn’t even believe that climate change is real.
7. Has made appointments to positions within the government with people who are unqualified except for slavish loyalty to him. Consider his appointment of a 23 year old to the Presidential Personnel Office. His qualifications, a total sycophant and loyalist to Trump.
8. Has used the power of presidential pardons to excuse persons convicted of war crimes and white collar crimes.
9. Makes bogus claims that “ He alone can fix it” ( our country ) and that “I know more about fighting wars than our generals and admirals". And this from a draft dodger who’s father purchased someone else's X-rays with bone spurs to keep him from serving during the Vietnam War.
10. Is lazy in the performance of his official duties. Comes to the office late and leaves early. Can’t read or understand the PDB. Intelligence officials are forced to reduce their briefs to pictures and short presentations.
11. Failing to understand that the President has no business interfering in matters of the judicial system. He calls court decisions mistakes, decries the actions of judges, and makes false accusations about members of the Supreme Court. Also seeks to appoint unqualified persons to the Federal bench.
12. Has gutted the budget of many government agencies such as the CDC that protect our health. Now we face the coronavirus without competent scientists to provide guidance in keeping us safe from a possible pandemic.
13. Supporting and encouraging the destruction of our state department and our justice department.
14. Failing to understand the Constitution and the duties of his office. Demands that people pledge loyalty to him and not the Constitution. Does anyone study civics anymore?
I don’t want to be accused of piling on the president. There are many more atrocities that Trump has committed. Why the man even lies about how much he weighs. As I said in my opening statement, we are permitted to vote for and support whomever we wish. But my plea to all citizens is to make decisions that are governed by reason and logic.
If you believe that a person should be supported, then be honest by saying I know what he does and I approve of his actions. Don’t be dishonest like 52 Senators who said they knew he had done wrong, just not enough to be removed from office. This is a great country and we deserve honest, competent government. Currently we do not have it!
Jim Kleine
Driggs
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.