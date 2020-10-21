Like many here in Teton Valley I treasure the Federal public lands. The recreational value from hunting and fishing, riding our Bikes, Atv's and off road equipment to gathering wood, skiing both lift served and backcountry, and using our snow machines, we savor our public lands. This raises the question why would you vote for someone who is opposed to The Feds owning this land? Chad Christensen wants to rid of us of our public lands and our outdoor recreational heritage. Please vote to support our lands, and vote Chad Christensen out. Thank you.
Steve Summers, Public Landowner
Driggs