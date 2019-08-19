Teton Soil Conservation District would like to thank everyone willing to brave the weather for our Teton Farm & Agriculture Tour.
Teton SCD give a big thank you to the organizations and friends that helped make the tour a success, first to our local producers & Conservationists who shared their philosophy and information; Robert Piquet at PK Cattle Ranch, NRCS Lindsay Markegard, Teton County Engineer Darryl Johnson & Idaho SWC Engineer Alan Johnson, FTR Mike Lien & Amy Verbeten, Trail Creek Irrigation Water Master John Winger. Teton SCD Board Chairman Lynn Bagley, Full Circle Farms Erica Eschholz & Ken Michael and TRLT Joselin Matkin.
The Teton Farm & Agriculture Tour could not have been a success without the help of our wonderful partners; Friends of the Teton River, Teton Regional Land Trust, Idaho Extension & 4-H, Teton County Fair Board, Teton County Farm Bureau, Teton County Idaho, NRCS, Idaho SWC, Teton Valley Water Users Association, Penfold Farms Inc. and Crowe Foot Ranch. It takes a community to make an event like this a success. Many thanks from the Teton Soil Conservation District Board and Employees.
Teton SCD would like to encourage the community to share any ideas for locations or topics that are of particular interest or if you have a farm or ranch using best practices or innovative ideas you’d like to share for next year’s Farm & Agriculture Tour, please email ideas to tetonscd@silverstar.com or contact us on FB at our Teton Agriculture & Ranch Resource Page. This tour is driven by our communities’ ideas and innovation. Thank you all.
Tina Dean
Teton Soil Conservation District
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.