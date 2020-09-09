This summer I have seen license plates from all 50 states in our county. Self-isolation and reflection has made me see Teton County both wistfully and with gratitude.
The election on November 3rd is consequential to our future summers and the decisions our commissioners will be making as it pertains to our taxes (a $16M budget), land use and buildout by those who have “found us”, affordable housing, job creation, recreation and a sustainable agricultural community. As a resident we owe it to ourselves to learn about these issues. If you need a resource, I encourage you to contact commissioner candidate Mike Whitfield. Mike is 4th generation Teton Valley and one of the most joyful gentlemen I know. Mike has a 1T tattooed on his heart and all his decision making will come from a place of empathy, honor and respect.
As a scientist, educator and philanthropist, Mike will listen and gather all the facts before weighing in on decisions that must stand the test of time. Mike has had a front row seat to decades of building booms and has witnessed the negative impact of unguided growth on our infrastructure, health and safety, education system, wildlife, and the local economy. Mike’s agenda is to find that balance in government decision making which will preserve the heritage of Teton Valley and provide a future for our children. It is time to stop repeating history. Mike Whitfield is the best person for the job of county commissioner in this moment. Mike’s history of where we have been is critical to getting us to where we need and want to be, and those are often two very different places. Mike will be thoughtful and critical.
I spent almost 10 years working for the county commissioners and being “Switzerland”. I can tell you firsthand that what you want in a candidate is trustworthiness (not hypocritical), an ability to see beyond the present (think recycling, transfer station, road maintenance), the passion to study and learn about the issues on the table, and an ability to gut-check yourself and remember that at the end of the day, you have been hired to represent present and future residents of Teton County. Mike is all this and more. Commissioner is a full-time job and Mike will give us his full attention.
Let’s not take our home for granted. VOTE Mike Whitfield for Teton County Commissioner.
Dawn Felchle
Driggs