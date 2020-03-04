We are at the end of the 8th week of the 2020 legislative session. We have certainly had some controversial bills with extended debates this week. Sometimes, I wish I had packed a lunch! Ha. Earlier in the week I had been discouraged regarding how some voting had gone. However, I am happy to see it improved.
Here are some bills that we voted on:
HB 500
This bill does not allow for transgender women (formerly boys or men) to compete in women’s sports. There are scientific differences between men and women and there has already been issues across the nation regarding transgender women dominating women’s sports. For example, one particular female weightlifter can lift 350 lbs. A male participating in the same sport and lift can lift 800 lbs. This bill protects females. I voted for this bill and it was nearly party lines, with three Republicans voting against it. You can see the votes by going to the Idaho Legislature website, then click ‘legislative session,’ then click ‘bill center,’ then click on ‘HB500.’ This is the same for all bills. This is headed to the senate.
HB 489
This bill does not allow cities to force annexation. There is one exception. If a property owner already uses city services, then they cannot refuse annexation. I voted for this bill. It will now go to the senate. If it passes the senate and then the governor signs it into law, it will replace the current confusing statute. If it becomes law and you don’t want to be annexed, do not accept city services. Most Republicans voted for this bill.
HB 535
I think killing this bill is a victory for our district and especially for Franklin County. After I first studied it, I was on board with voting, ‘yes.’ It had a 10 percent decrease in funding to the Soil and Water Conservation Commission, but it wouldn’t affect the districts’ appropriations. Originally, I did vote ‘yes.’ I thought decreasing funds to the commission would help, especially after the commission filed lawsuits against the local Franklin County district and individuals in Franklin County. However, I did not know many have an agenda to get rid of the commission. I am definitely on board with getting rid of the commission and appropriating the funds directly to local districts. Currently, the commission administration eats up 2/3rds of the budget, with only 1/3 going to local districts. This does not fly with me. Also, getting rid of the commission would save taxpayer dollars and put a stop to the bullying of people in our district. Originally the bill passed, and it was on the way to the senate to receive their annual appropriations. I quickly changed my mind and led a charge to get a ‘motion of reconsideration’ moving forward. I talked many people into changing their votes to ‘no.’ Then I had more votes than we needed to kill it.
Representative Dorothy Moon made the ‘motion to reconsider HB535,’ then I seconded the motion. The vote to kill it was 39-30! We did it! Previously, the vote was 37-30 in favor of appropriating. I obviously changed my vote to ‘no.’ Representative Moon and I high fived each other. It certainly feels good when you can be effective.
HB 509
This bill was brought forward by Representative Julianne Young “to establish provisions regarding the inclusion of certain vital statistics, including an individual’s time of birth, date of birth, biological sex, birth length, and place of birth on the individual’s certificate of birth, and to provide methods for the completion or correction of those statistics.” The main controversy with this bill was, of course, biological sex. With this bill, one cannot change his/her birth sex on his/her birth certificate or other data, unless there are genuine errors not related to demanding a change because one simply wants to. I voted for this bill and it easily passed the house. Now it is on its way to the senate.
HB 516
This bill was the final piece of Constitutional carry in our state. This bill allows non-residents to Idaho to carry concealed in our state. We will join 13 other states to have complete Constitutional carry, if signed into law. Someone from Wyoming is no less a U.S. citizen than a resident of Idaho. The 2nd Amendment states “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” This applies to all citizens. A citizen shouldn’t have to ask the government to exercise a right. Opponents to this like to pervert the 2nd Amendment. The 2nd Amendment is broken into two parts and the founder’s intention is quite clear in the Federalist Papers. The first part addresses the militia, the second part addresses the right of citizens.
Have a good week, District 32 constituents!
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.