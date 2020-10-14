I support Mike Whitfield for Teton County Commissioner. I have been fortunate to work with him on many things. He is a good guy.
When I was Alta Branch Library Manager, we collaborated on a project called “Stories from the Land.” Old timers, some of whom are no longer with us, told stories about growing up in the Tetons. The audience was so enthusiastic this event continued to be hosted by the Teton Regional Land Trust (then under Mike’s purview). Now he is one of the old timers!
A story Mike tells is about potatoes. Beginning at age 7, Mike worked in the spuds each fall. A potato digger pulled by a tractor would move through a crop and pickers followed with metal baskets picking potatoes by hand. These would be dumped into 100 lb. sacks. He and his sister would try to pick 100 sacks a day for 10 cents a sack. The $10 at a cold day’s end was hard earned. Soon enough, Mike was promoted to bucker; he loaded and stacked the 100 lb. sacks onto a flatbed truck. When he first started, the flatbed was chest high!
Mike has worked close to the land. As part of his Bald Eagle research he counted how often an eagle muted in a set amount of time. I learned the word “mute” from him. It means poop.
Mike is a character. A little-known fact about him is that he is a baby whisperer…he can quiet any crying baby in Teton Valley. Just ask my daughters. I’m certain they would remember.
I worked for Mike and the Board as the first Executive Administrator for the Teton Regional Land Trust. The office was a log cabin with a picnic table and word processor beneath a trophy moose head. I never did ask what the story was, about that moose head. We skied into work.
Mike was a part of Citizens for Teton Valley, a diverse group joined together to protect public land from becoming a private inholding. Mike knew the language necessary for detailed comment on Environmental Impact Statements and appeals.
Ardent, tireless, articulate, creative are words to describe Mike.
And, he knows this place.
Mike is more than a good guy; he will help guide Teton County citizens as we encounter the complex and urgent issues of the coming years.
Gretchen Notzold
Victor