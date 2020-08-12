2020 has proven to be anything but the year we all anticipated at the turn of the calendar, back in January. The COVID-19 pandemic ushered immediate and delayed hardship to families, businesses, nonprofits, and schools. Given that our rural county relies heavily on nonprofit services to fulfill otherwise unmet needs, the Community Foundation of Teton Valley understood that action was necessary to financially support front-line nonprofits during this unprecedented time.
With all of this in mind and as a preparedness measure, the Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s Community Emergency Response Fund was created. In partnership with the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole, and Tin Cup Challengers, the Community Foundation of Teton Valley committed $30,000 to initiate this fund, which has grown to a cumulative total of $126,500 thanks to the incredible generosity of our community.
The Community Foundation of Teton Valley has been honored to play the trusted role of collecting, housing, and distributing this fund for the benefit of those in our community hit hardest by COVID-19. The Community Foundation assembled a small, dedicated Grants Committee and committed to respond to nonprofit requests within 72 hours. To-date $75,700 has been distributed to nonprofits most on the frontlines of Coronavirus crisis relief.
The Community Emergency Response Fund assisted the following programs in recent months:
· Teton Valley Food Pantry – served 85 households/week in May
· Seniors West of the Tetons – 313 lunch meals delivered in May
· Community Resource Center – provided resources for 125 families (April 1st – June 15th)
· Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition – offering free counseling sessions
· ABC – Above and Beyond the Classroom – lunch for their Summer Program
For many, change came overnight in March, with unexpected job loss forced by shelter-in-place directives. The Teton Valley Food Pantry and the Community Resource Center rallied in response to the immediate increased service need – substantially increasing their typical workloads. Other front-line nonprofits, like Seniors West of the Tetons, revised how they could help their constituents by enlisting volunteers to deliver lunches to seniors at home.
Every nonprofit in the valley has been faced with a shift in programming and how it’s delivered. Nonprofit staff and boards have been brainstorming, modifying, and re-envisioning traditional events and programs to ensure the delivery of their services in new, unique ways. The Community Foundation of Teton Valley applauds their hard work and valiant efforts in these difficult times.
Without traditional fundraisers, events, and programming, nonprofits are facing potentially steep shortfalls in their annual budgets. The long-term ramifications of the pandemic are yet to be seen for many local organizations. While Tin Cup has provided a necessary boost, many nonprofits may still be faced with hard decisions before the year is over. The Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s Community Emergency Response Fund is here for short and long-term needs. Find out more and donate at www.cftetonvalley.org.