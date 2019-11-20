This is a response to the letter submitted by Dawnita Hugie several weeks ago (Help Wanted, Teton Valley News, Oct. 30, 2019). I am glad that she and her husband so enjoy the food at The Brakeman Restaurant in Victor and saddened that they were unable to enjoy burgers on two occasions when the restaurant was unexpectedly closed. It is possible that the manager was limiting hours due to the off-season. We are fortunate to have so many fine restaurants in our valley.
I am also glad that people in the valley offer rooms and homes to folks looking for a less expensive alternative to Jackson, bringing them to our valley to patronize those restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores, and other businesses and thus adding to our economy. In a valley which often loses workers to Jackson, I am pleased to know that these homeowners can supplement their income or even make a living renting their spaces and thereby pay their taxes to this community. The people I speak of are not absentee homeowners, they live here. It is my experience that their visitors love our valley and are very respectful of the places they rent, posing no threat to the community. I am saddened that Ms. Hugie has experienced something less positive in her neighborhood. As I understand it, Air BNB requires homeowners to provide parking as well as health and safety required by every homeowner in the valley.
As far as affordable long-term housing is concerned, that has been a problem long before these short-term rentals have been offered. The assumption that short-term rentals would be turned into long-term rentals if the former were prohibited is not accurate. Many homeowners prefer to have folks stay for a limited time rather than commit to offering their space for a 1- or 2-year lease. Therefore, eliminating all short-term rentals would be counterproductive for our valley.
I ask Ms. Hugie to take a broader view of the situation and hope she can find a satisfying solution to the negative experience she has encountered where she lives.
Beverly Charette
Victor
