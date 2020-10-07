I wanted to ask some questions that maybe people haven’t thought about or don’t know is happening. I’d like to have a CIVIL debate if you decided to answer some of these.
Are we truly a Racist Country like the MSM keeps telling us? Is Donald Trump truly racist? Let’s look at the facts: Trump instituted Opportunity Zones where the Government has designated 9000 communities to incentivize investments into areas that have been forgotten to revitalize distressed inner city neighborhoods. He has also passed bills to give unprecedented support to Black Colleges. He also passed the First Step Act implementing Criminal Justice reform which was designed to correct racial disparities in the system, giving minority criminals a second chance and helping inmates transition into society. This is what Black Pastor Scott says “this is probably going to be the most pro black PRESIDENT IN A LIFETIME!” Before COVID Trump had Lowest overall unemployment rate in years, and lowest Black and Latino unemployment rate. If America is such a racist nation, how have blacks been able to rise to prominent positions including POTUS. We also have 22 Black Cabinet officers, 2 black Supreme Court Justices, 224 Black Federal judges, 10 Black US Senators, 153 black members of US House, 400 Black Admirals and Generals, 39 of 100 largest cities have Black Mayors. Systemic racism, really? Trump has also installed more women in his Administration and 45 in the wings to get confirmed. Let’s keep improving on what we’ve done and educate people more, not tear things down to make our point.
If people who are saying this administration hasn’t done enough about supposed racial problems, why didn’t all the congressmen, senators etc, who have been in office 8-50 years do anything more while they were there? Anyone notice how race and chaos comes up every 4 years before an election? The rioters who are pulling the racism card out, haven’t they seen the advances this country has made negating racism in the last 50 years? Or are they getting PAID to create this chaos? Aren’t they racist calling ALL white people White Supremacists? Do BLM really want to demand a “state” to themselves, isn’t this called segregation? In my humble opinion I think MOST people I meet are not racist and as Morgan Freeman so wisely put it “I don’t want a BLACK History Month. Black History IS American History; there is no White History Month. The only way to end racism is to stop talking about it.” Are we the only country stupid enough to start a second civil war because we’re offended by the first one? Aren’t you even disgusted that the head politicians are even talking about a civil war if they don’t get their way? That is SCARY. So what do you support? Lets hear both sides.
Dee Gustafson
Driggs