We support Cindy Riegel and Mike Whitfield for election as Teton County Commissioners this November.
Commissioners are directly responsible for roads, snowplowing, land use planning, environmental health, emergency preparedness, solid waste management, and much more. They work cooperatively with six other County elected officials, oversee a multi-million dollar budget, and set County policies.
Commissioners must be available to attend multiple meetings each month, but need to do their “homework” beforehand in order to make decisions based on the best available information. Commissioners are also expected to represent Teton County interests by serving on a variety of regional and state-wide committees making decisions which affect County residents. Commissioners must also listen and respond to residents. It’s a tough part-time job, but comes with a $32,000 annual salary, plus benefits.
Incumbent commissioner Cindy Riegel has a proven record of service. She attends meetings prepared to take care of County business, promotes effective long-range planning, and strives to build strong partnerships within the community. During her first term of office, Cindy has worked tirelessly to protect where we live, enhance opportunities for all community members, and make the best decisions possible.
Mike Whitfield has been a proven leader throughout his professional life. As Commissioner, Mike promises to listen first, hear all voices, secure the basic needs of all residents, and continue to conserve this beautiful valley.
Let’s elect (and re-elect) County Commissioners who are willing and able to spend the time necessary to fulfill their responsibilities. Request your ballot today at idahovotes.gov.
Paul & Mary Lou Hansen
Driggs