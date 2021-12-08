I’m holding hands with my two children. My daughter on my right, my son on my left. It’s a gorgeous Idaho summer day and we’re lucky because Amusement Park has been on our calendar for months. Our necks are craned as we stare skyward toward a giant roller coaster. One of my children is recoiling and terrified, the other is standing on tippy toes and thrilled. They are experiencing this event quite differently! I felt pinned down, lacking the tools to navigate this complex situation. How do I validate each perspective? How do I chart a course forward that affirms their respective viewpoints and doesn’t alienate one or the other? I was confused. Of course, there’s no virtue in loving or hating rollercoasters, it’s just a rollercoaster. However, each of my kids had very strong, yet polar opposite reactions to it. I could have used some training!
Something else I find confusing, why are so many of my Christian brothers and sisters are up in arms about Critical Race Theory. As a Christian and local pastor, I just don’t get it. As I understand it, CRT is just a theory, theories offer educated guesses or hypotheses in order to imagine previously untested ideas. The hope being that exercising the theory will bring us closer to reality. Consider other time-tested theories. The theory of gravitational pull for example, without it Newton wouldn’t have offered a hypothesis around why the apple fell from the tree and didn’t float away. Without Einstein’s theory of relativity, we’d never have been able to navigate space travel, let alone employ the GPS function of our phones. What might there be for us to learn from other theories like Critical Race Theory? If we’re cool with gravity and relativity, might it be the “race” aspect of Critical Race Theory that gives us pause? It’s an understatement to say that different races experience the world in different ways. Two different races of people can stare at the same metaphorical “roller coaster”, one experiences joy, while other experiences terror. Perhaps CRT can help Christian’s to navigate these complicated relationships with grace, empathy and understanding.
CRT poses no threat to the gospel. CRT offers no critique of religion, does not mention the bible or Jesus, offers no alternative means of salvation, does not ask anyone to alter their belief in God. Can rabid CRT proponents elevate their investment to a level of pernicious ideology, absolutely. But the same can be said of anyone who has fallen over the edge into idolatry of any belief system. In a rudimentary way, I understand CRT as a social theory that asks people to reflect on how they understand the world, by offering a perspective that is perhaps more just and equitable towards folks who might experience life differently than they do. It’s just a theory, an idea, supposition or hypothesis. CRT is like all kinds of other helpful theories that explain how the world works, like gravity and relativity. These theories offer useful explanations of super complicated stuff that is experienced throughout life on planet earth. We don’t have to like them; we don’t even have to affirm them. But as theories, they are certainly not threatening. It’s not often anyone has a strong opinion one way or another about most all theories. Maybe that’s not always true, many of us hate gravitational pull when we lose our balance on skis. Either way, as a theory CRT poses no threat to my faith in God, to the gospel, to the church, to my family or my children.
One explanation for all the back and forth might be the ever-shifting categories and landscape of the CRT debate. It gets “trojan-horsed” into all other kinds of divergent arguments. I’ve found the CRT conversation to be so polluted with jargon and irrelevant sound bite talking points it’s hard to gain any clarity on what exactly is at stake. Here’s where I’m at, simply put, as Christian I believe a few very basic things… Every human being is created in the image of God and worthy of dignity and respect. Jesus was definitely not white and was most certainly Jewish/Palestinian. America is not God’s favorite; God relates to all nations and all peoples with comprehensive equity. I reject the notion of American exceptionalism, especially when it’s espoused from pulpits. To that end, racism angers me and I want to do everything I can to be a part of its dismantling. Maybe there are aspects of CRT that can help me move that ball down that field? Either way, I’m certainly not afraid or threatened by it.
If I’m honest, I was pretty afraid of Aftershock, the crown jewel of Silverwood Park. I rode it and deeply regretted it. Silverwood did not include my photograph on the screen displaying my fellow ride-mates in rapturous joy. But both my kids eventually rode Aftershock and came to love riding it, hand in hand — together.