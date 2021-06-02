I would like to make this succinct. Therefore I will begin by thanking a short, and in no way comprehensive, list of those deserving of our gratitude and recognition for assisting us through high school. Thank you to all of our parents and family members, who have surely done more for us than any others.
Thank you to our dedicated teachers and administrators. Thank you to our school cooks and janitors who keep our school running.
Thank you to all the alumni in the crowd who shaped this high school before us, and who support us now.
I would like to personally thank Brent Schindler for helping me through my senior year as my debate coach, teacher, and advisor. I know I am not the only graduate who owes him greatly for his selfless service and dedication. There are so many other teachers I would like to thank personally, but for lack of time, thank you all.
Today we celebrate our group accomplishment. Being here today is the culmination of twelve years of schooling.
We’ve spent the last four years together. Four years of late nights and early mornings, sporting events and tests, tournaments and concerts and performances; four years spent groaning at morning announcement jokes and complaining about assemblies, four years of parking lot cookouts and winter sports shenanigans, and whether we like it or not, we made it together. We made it here because we decided to.
Even if this decision, for many of us, required the support, even forceful support, of well-meaning parents and advisors, and even if many of us pretended not to care, every day we made the decision to make it here.
We made the decision each time we dragged ourselves to that one class that simply was not our thing, each time we stayed up late finishing that last assignment. We had to make those decisions thousands of times to get here. If it were up to chance or luck none of us would be here.
Today I want to assure each of you that you deserve your spot here, because you decided to make it here. No matter how you direct your life from here, whether you want to be a doctor or a dancer, a dairy rancher or a daycare owner, don’t limit yourself with meaningless probabilities.
If you want to be a doctor, your “chances” aren’t good, most don’t make it to medical school. If you want to be an actor, you “probably” won’t ever make it big. No matter the career you choose to pursue, you are not “likely” to make anything more than an average salary, be any happier than average,
or accomplish anything more than average. Probability says you are most likely to die at 78 over $60,000 in debt, because that is the average.
It’s a dang good thing that probability has nothing to do with what you decide to do.
If you actually want to be a doctor, do it. If you want to be a successful actor, do it. If you want to run the best dairy ranch or the most successful auto repair shop, do it. If you want more than average, work for it. Don’t let the chances keep you from trying.
You are not a random output generator; You make the decisions that will decide which side of the statistic you will come out on, and you make those decisions every day.
The first decision you will face though is whether you will be scared off by probability, or will you direct your own fate despite the odds.
Probability is for tactics, not goals. One probability is always sure. You will be most likely to succeed at even the most unlikely goals with hard work, grit, and perseverance.
So, whatever you do, aim for the goals you want. Do not fear the difficulty and the unlikelihood of success, and shoot for those goals with confidence. Chances are you’ll miss a few shots, so it’s good that you have plenty of ammunition to shoot for another goal.
Thank you.