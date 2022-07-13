My resignation letter to TSD 401 states how I have many reasons for leaving this position but the most important is that I have a priority to my family and my career and can no longer invest the time it takes to be on this board.
I think it is important for people to realize that the school board is a volunteer position. Also important to know is that it is one of the few publicly elected positions that cannot and does not receive any compensation in any form. This is a very selfless job. The people on the school board give their all to their communities. They are a complete representation of the community that we all live in, learn in, love and support. The most important vital role is caring about students well being and their education.
As a board member I have learned much about our public school systems and how vital this position can be to the functioning of a district.
The best boards spend most of the time working together focusing on student achievement and engagement, setting goals and standards through a process of mission, vision and a continuous improvement plans.
Over the last two and a half years this board has spent most of the time sorting out the unknowns of the pandemic and how to keep children and staff safe while continuing to keep the schools open. Hundreds of emails full of care, passion and anger filled the inboxes of board members. The board also has a fiduciary responsibility to the district. Making sure the tight budget isn’t going too far into the red while negotiating salaries and funding each school properly. The board spent as much time in meetings that first year as in a normal four year board term.
There were a few things that I really enjoyed about being on the school board—definitely the interaction with students groups that could come to the board meetings, a great reminder for everyone as to why we took those seats. I enjoyed meeting teachers and administrators that are passionate about public education and that care most about the success of their students.
School board members have opportunities to go to the state capital and talk with our legislators. They do want to hear from school board members and they need that input.
This board had many successes and still have many more. I feel now would be the best time for a transition on the board. Moving forward the remaining board will follow the process of filling my seat for the next 18 months. Possible candidates must come from Zone 2. If after 90 days no one from Zone 2 applies, the position would open to the community.
When I spoke to some teachers at the beginning of the election process they told me “we need lawyers and accountants on the school board.” I do agree with that, but the school board also needs stakeholders that care about children, support public education and have the time in their lives to be very committed to that role.
I would also like to publicly thank the current and past board members for all of the time and energy that they selflessly give away from their families and friends. These people are super-uber doers and outstanding community members. You all deserve a medal of honor.