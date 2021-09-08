Wear Because You Care
Much of the opposition to masks and COVID vaccines has focused on the individual, and personal freedom. As your Mayor, I believe it’s time to talk about the flip side of the personal freedom coin, Personal Responsibility. One can’t have one without the other. What does personal responsibility mean in this context? Consider the Preamble of our Constitution:
“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
Nowhere is the singular individual mentioned; “We...People...Union...common...general Welfare...ourselves…United” These are all plurals, speaking to joining, uniting, the common good. A discussion of Personal Freedom in the United States of America must include our personal obligation to the common good, to our community, and to each other.
President John F. Kennedy, in his inaugural address challenged us “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.” With this challenge, he reminded us to place higher value on the public good than our own interest. The founders and great leaders of our nation asked us to get outside of ourselves, and instead focus on the Us, the We, the Union, the Common Good. This is the essence of Personal Responsibility, and is the inseparable companion of Personal Freedom.
So how does this relate to masks and COVID? Wearing a mask and getting vaccinated isn’t a question of individual freedoms, political beliefs, or debating the science. It is about what we can each do for the common good; for our neighbors, family, and friends.
Though as Mayor I am no fan of mandates, the Driggs City Council will consider requiring masks again. This is due to the unprecedented pressure on our healthcare system, where nearly 99% of cases are unvaccinated individuals and Idaho is running out of ICU beds. The problem our community faces isn’t a lack of masks, it’s a lack of vaccine uptake. Vaccines have proven safe and effective in reducing the seriousness of COVID to both the individual and the greater community. The vaccines are free and available to all, 12 years and older. Until we reach a vaccination rate closer to 80%, we should continue to wear a mask when indoors or unable to socially distance. I am fully vaccinated, and therefore unlikely to contract a severe case of COVID. I don’t wear a mask for myself, I wear it for those who are unvaccinated, including children under 12 years, and for those who are immune compromised. I wear a mask because I care. Because it is a simple human kindness. If we can’t find any other reason within ourselves, how about “Wear because you care?” That is the essence of Personal Responsibility. That is acting for the Common Good which is the most American reason of all.
Hyrum Johnson
Driggs Mayor
Mayor Johnson is always happy to hear your thoughts on the matter, preferably respectfully submitted. MayorJohnson@DriggsIdaho.org.