This letter was sent to the Teton County Board of Commissioners, Driggs City Mayor, Victor City Mayor, and Tetonia City Mayor.
My name is Adrianna Green, and I am the owner of Building Blocks Early Learning Center in Driggs. As you may, or may not, be aware, we are the only licensed daycare provider in the valley to offer services to children under two. Our facility operates Monday-Friday from 6:30 AM — 6:00 PM. We provide care for children starting at six weeks through kindergarten age, we also provide care for school aged children before and after school and during the summer. We are licensed to care for 33 children in our building with four staff. We currently offer our services to over 40 families in the valley. We have six staff members, including myself, who work at Building Blocks.
My staff and I have been working hard to bring a quality daycare to our valley. We are currently a Step Two provider in the Idaho Stars Quality Rating System. We are the only provider to accept the Idaho Child Care Program which helps families who are unable to pay for the full amount of childcare costs. One of my staff members will be certifying at the end of the month with her Child Development Associates (CDA). I am graduating on May 6 with my CDA and my Early Childhood Education Associates, I will be continuing to earn my Bachelors in the fall.
My staff and I are all required to be background checked every five years, we are required to take CPR/First Aid classes every two years, and we are required to have 20 hours of continuing education every year. We are required to have a health inspection every year and a full immunization check every two years.
These are items that are required to hold a license to operate a childcare center in Idaho. These are things are going to be missed if our families need to turn to unlicensed providers to help provide care for their children.
It concerns me greatly that children in our valley are not being cared for by licensed providers. Our facility currently has a seven-page wait list with people who have been on our list for over a year, and it keeps growing. There are many new babies being born this year whose parents are also on our waitlist. Our waitlist includes people who are doctors, nurses, and teachers. I am writing this letter to make you aware that I received an email from the property management company we rent our building from that states the owner has decided that he is going to sell our building, Pictures were taken the evening of April 19, and the house will be listed April 20 or 21. I was told that they will make sure that whoever buys our building will honor the remainder of the lease which will give us until May 2023. The loss of the last licensed daycare in the valley is not what our community needs. I was able to talk to Mandy Rockefeller with Teton Valley Realty to see what a reasonable offer of the building would be, and I realized that our best offer would not be good enough to secure the purchase of the building.
I have a fear that this valley is going to be without quality childcare. I fear that once my staff finds out what is going on that they are going to leave to look for work in a more stable environment, which will leave us short staffed and unable to provide adequate care for our current families. I, honestly, fear for the safety of the children in our valley. I am asking for help in taking care of our community’s most valuable assets; I am asking for help in taking care of our future. I am asking for help in purchasing our current building or helping us locate to a more permeant place. If not that, then I am asking that you please consider opening a city or county-run facility so that our children, and my staff, have a safe place to go. I am urging you to look around the valley and find a safe and secure place for a childcare center for all the families of the valley. Childcare centers are in crisis mode right now, and if we don’t act quickly to secure a safe place then we are going to fail our children.
I have met with Mayor August Christensen of Driggs to see if we can come up with some ideas on what to do. She wants to help us find a solution. I urge you all to do the same for your towns and for your county. Our valley needs to have more than one childcare center, we have already failed our families by allowing them to sit on a wait list for over a year. I truly hope with all our collective efforts that we are able to find a solution to this problem.
Thank You,
Adrianna Green
Building Blocks Early Learning Center, Driggs